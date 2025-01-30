Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

