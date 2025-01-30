True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $6.27 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

