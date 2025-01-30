True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 8.2 %
OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $6.27 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.