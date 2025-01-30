Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

