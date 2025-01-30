Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 89.5% in January

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.
About Tsingtao Brewery
