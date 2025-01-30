Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 89.5% in January

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.