TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 352.2% in January

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 352.2% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

