u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
UBLXF stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. u-blox has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $112.00.
About u-blox
