u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. u-blox has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

