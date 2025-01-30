Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 662.3% in January

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, an increase of 662.3% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UBSFY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

