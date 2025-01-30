UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

