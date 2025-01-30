UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.