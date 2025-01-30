UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.00 and traded as high as $195.25. UCB shares last traded at $195.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
UCB Trading Up 2.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About UCB
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
