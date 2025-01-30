Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umicore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Umicore has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.09.
About Umicore
