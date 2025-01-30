United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in United Airlines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

