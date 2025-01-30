US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Down 11.1 %
OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
US Nuclear Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Nuclear
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.