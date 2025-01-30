US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

