VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $151.35 and a 52 week high of $183.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.