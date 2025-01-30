Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

