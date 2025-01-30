Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

