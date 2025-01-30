Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $53.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

