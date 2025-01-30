Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.82.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,288.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,173.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

