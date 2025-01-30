Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

