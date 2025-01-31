10,354 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $684.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

