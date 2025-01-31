10,405 Shares in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP opened at $15.41 on Friday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

