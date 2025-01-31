15,420 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Wipro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 88,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 21.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 9.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.