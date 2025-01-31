1,975 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

