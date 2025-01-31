22,670 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORC. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

ORC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

