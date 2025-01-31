2,688 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.46.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

