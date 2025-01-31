3,051 Shares in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVIE stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $65.85.

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

