3,410 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

