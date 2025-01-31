5,088 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 11.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $47.45 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.81.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $53,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,608.50. This represents a 17.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

