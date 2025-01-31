9,440 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

