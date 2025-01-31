AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 624,645 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 681,816 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 496,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 265,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

