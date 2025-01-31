ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and traded as high as $51.80. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 1,805 shares changing hands.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.1088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
