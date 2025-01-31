Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPM opened at $268.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

