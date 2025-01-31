Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

