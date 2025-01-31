Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $110.96

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

