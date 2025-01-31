Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $164.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

