Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,260,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $526,696,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,252,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,388,750,000 after buying an additional 1,699,474 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 847,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 433,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,109,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $237.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

