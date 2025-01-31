Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.64. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 64,102 shares.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 19.67% of Aqua Metals worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

