Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after acquiring an additional 489,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.0 %

ADM stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

