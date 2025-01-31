Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 514,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after acquiring an additional 489,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.