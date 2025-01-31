ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $3,563,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $736.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

