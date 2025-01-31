Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 918 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $202.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.