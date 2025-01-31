Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

