Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 464 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6,475.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 297,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

KXI stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $881.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

