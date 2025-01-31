Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.6 %

BOH stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

