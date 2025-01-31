Barclays Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $52.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. Corning has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 14,556.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 875,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

