Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

