Benin Management CORP Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.8% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $7,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

