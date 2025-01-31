Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 333.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

