Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.59 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

