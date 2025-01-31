BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 493.30 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.16). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.16), with a volume of 297,339 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 517.55. The company has a market capitalization of £946.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7,072.87 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -48,571.43%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

